Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,037,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,968,353. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Infosys by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,000 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Infosys by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.