Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.

INFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

INFY opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. Infosys has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

