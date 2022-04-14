InfuSystem (INFU) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) is one of 213 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare InfuSystem to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for InfuSystem and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A InfuSystem Competitors 1199 4497 7945 221 2.52

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.15%. Given InfuSystem’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InfuSystem has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InfuSystem and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $102.38 million $1.42 million 118.29 InfuSystem Competitors $1.15 billion $84.95 million 26.56

InfuSystem’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than InfuSystem. InfuSystem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of InfuSystem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 1.39% 3.11% 1.50% InfuSystem Competitors -709.03% -62.66% -17.40%

Summary

InfuSystem beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics. The Durable Medical Equipment segment is involved in the rental, sale or leasing of pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps to oncology practices, hospitals, and other clinical settings. The company was founded in August 2005 and headquartered in Rochester Hills, MI.

