ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($14.13) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) target price on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.41) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.62 ($14.80).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a one year high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

