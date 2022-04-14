ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €15.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) has been given a €15.30 ($16.63) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($14.13) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.70 ($13.80) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.76) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.62 ($14.80).

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

