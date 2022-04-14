Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

IR stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,451,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 46,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

