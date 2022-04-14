Inland Homes plc (LON:INL) Insider Stephen Desmond Wicks Buys 137,191 Shares

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Desmond Wicks bought 137,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £56,248.31 ($73,297.25).

Shares of INL stock opened at GBX 40.50 ($0.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £93.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.88. Inland Homes plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.94 ($0.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

