Inland Homes plc (LON:INL) Insider Stephen Desmond Wicks Buys 137,191 Shares

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Desmond Wicks bought 137,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £56,248.31 ($73,297.25).
Shares of INL stock opened at GBX 40.50 ($0.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £93.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.88. Inland Homes plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.94 ($0.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.
