Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Innoviz Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.64, indicating that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -2,808.83% -85.42% -46.98% Innoviz Technologies Competitors -158.92% 1.51% -1.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million -$153.56 million -1.39 Innoviz Technologies Competitors $5.20 billion $136.29 million 19.85

Innoviz Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Innoviz Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Innoviz Technologies Competitors 678 2594 3009 82 2.39

Innoviz Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 229.46%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 47.53%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innoviz Technologies rivals beat Innoviz Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

