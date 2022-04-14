Insider Buying: Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman Acquires $499,998.91 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Chairman John Patience purchased 279,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at $604,887.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biodesix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biodesix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Biodesix by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Biodesix by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biodesix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.