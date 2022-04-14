Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £8,254.42 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.22) per share, with a total value of £8,254.42 ($10,756.35).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 237 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,490 ($45.48) per share, for a total transaction of £8,271.30 ($10,778.34).

On Thursday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,776 ($49.21) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.44 ($10,775.92).

On Thursday, January 27th, Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,665 ($47.76) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,193,966.64).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,930.50 ($51.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,712.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,751.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.70 billion and a PE ratio of 30.23. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,140.50 ($40.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.56).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 29.36 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGE. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.25) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.59) target price on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.16) to GBX 4,800 ($62.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($59.94) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,138.67 ($53.93).

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.