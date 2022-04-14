Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells $17,368.38 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) insider Tonya Austin sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $17,368.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $95,332.94.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $112,698.06.

On Friday, February 11th, Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $169,245.30.

On Friday, January 14th, Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09.

ATRC stock opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in AtriCure by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AtriCure by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AtriCure by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

