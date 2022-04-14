Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,395,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Michael Rice sold 830 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $18,459.20.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $238,100.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $238,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Michael Rice sold 874 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $20,783.72.

On Thursday, February 10th, Michael Rice sold 690 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $20,272.20.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $498,313.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,685. The firm has a market cap of $784.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,584 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $2,487,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLFS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

