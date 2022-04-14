Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,022.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Michael Rice sold 830 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $18,459.20.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $238,100.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $238,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Michael Rice sold 874 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $20,783.72.

On Thursday, February 10th, Michael Rice sold 690 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $20,272.20.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $464,092.80.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $498,313.40.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 373,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,685. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.65 million, a PE ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLFS. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $212,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

