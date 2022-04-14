Insider Selling: F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Sells 52,098 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,098 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $548,070.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,961,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,638,651.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Mark Wahlberg sold 41,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $438,290.00.
- On Friday, April 8th, Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $255,973.77.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $736,532.72.
- On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $125,319.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $2,214.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28.
- On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.
- On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.
Shares of FXLV stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 333,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,467. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62.
Several analysts recently weighed in on FXLV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $100,164,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,424,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,470,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in F45 Training by 438.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,873,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.
