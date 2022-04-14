Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $421,360.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,757,357 shares in the company, valued at $99,648,695.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $375.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 40.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded FTC Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Roth Capital downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

