Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells $40,030.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.92. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

OSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Overstock.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after acquiring an additional 232,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Overstock.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,295,000 after acquiring an additional 94,069 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 172,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

