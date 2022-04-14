Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells 68,182 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,989,849.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $2,295,687.94.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 692,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,287,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $21,164,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

