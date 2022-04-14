Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Sells $225,800.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $225,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,401.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $266,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,169,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,525,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

