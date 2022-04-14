Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $489,087.58 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

