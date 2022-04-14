Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $251,972.64 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZM opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -0.93. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

