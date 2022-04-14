Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $75.95 and a 12-month high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 32.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 34.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 304,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after buying an additional 77,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

