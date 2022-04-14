Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

IBP traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,261. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $75.95 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

