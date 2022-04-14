Insteel Industries (IIIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $37.38 on Thursday. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $725.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 2.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 24,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 543.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 37,784 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

