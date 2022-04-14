Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Cut to C$200.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFC. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company a “strong” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.69.

Shares of IFC opened at C$182.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$156.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$190.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$184.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$171.93.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The company had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 12.3886053 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

