Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $72.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.56.

IART opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

