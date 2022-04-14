Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. 22,159,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,777,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 188,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 34,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 43,129 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

