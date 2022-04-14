Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICPT opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $521.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.36. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $22.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.