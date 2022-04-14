International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.55.
NYSE IBM traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $126.14. 2,972,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after acquiring an additional 924,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
