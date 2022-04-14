Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ISRG stock opened at $285.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.59. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.20 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 104,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,770 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,078,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,632,000 after acquiring an additional 784,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.87.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

