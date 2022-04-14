Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Down 52.2% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 15,310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 359,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,440,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

