Invesco Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Invesco in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IVZ. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. Invesco has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,349,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $25,656,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

