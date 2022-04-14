Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Invesco in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,026,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,378,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

