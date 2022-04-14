Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IVZ. Bank of America lowered their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,531,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Invesco by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

