Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IVZ. Bank of America lowered their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.
Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $29.71.
In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,531,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Invesco by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
