Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. Invesco has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,378,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.