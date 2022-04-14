Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 13th (ASHTY, ASOMY, BLK, CRDO, DAL, DEUZF, DOCMF, ELMUF, INFY, ING)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 13th:

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,230 ($68.15) to GBX 4,770 ($62.16).

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43).

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69).

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $865.00 to $803.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €6.80 ($7.39) to €5.50 ($5.98). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 480 ($6.25) to GBX 360 ($4.69).

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €19.40 ($21.09) to €18.60 ($20.22). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus to $23.00.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($16.30) to €13.00 ($14.13). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €135.00 ($146.74) to €128.00 ($139.13). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from 21.00 to 24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $150.00.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 720 ($9.38) to GBX 730 ($9.51).

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €425.00 ($461.96).

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from CHF 230 to CHF 135. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

