Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Century Communities (CCS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Century Communities (NYSE: CCS):
- 4/13/2022 – Century Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.50 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Century Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “
- 4/6/2022 – Century Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $108.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Century Communities is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Century Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $74.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.98.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 31.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
