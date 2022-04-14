Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Latham Group (SWIM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM) in the last few weeks:

4/12/2022 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Latham Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Latham Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2022 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $20.00.

3/25/2022 – Latham Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Latham Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/18/2022 – Latham Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Latham Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00.

3/4/2022 – Latham Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/1/2022 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SWIM stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 775,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,907. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Latham Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Latham Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,290,000 after purchasing an additional 521,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Latham Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 323,851 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Latham Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Latham Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 70,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

