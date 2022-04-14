InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NVIV opened at $0.34 on Monday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 5.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.