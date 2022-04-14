Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ IONS opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -106.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 315,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 173,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.