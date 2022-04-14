IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IRIDEX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in IRIDEX by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IRIDEX by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRIX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. 24,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $67.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.19. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

About IRIDEX (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.