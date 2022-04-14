iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. Northland Securities upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRobot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.11. 608,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69. iRobot has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that iRobot will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

