Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) PT Raised to $62.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

IRM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NYSE:IRM opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,313. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

