IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IronNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

IronNet stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. 1,338,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. IronNet has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

In other news, CEO William E. Welch sold 42,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $157,210.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Gerber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,163.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,483,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,642 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,220,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

