iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Update

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 1,481.8% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of EMIF opened at $23.12 on Thursday. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

