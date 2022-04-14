iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Up 195.3% in March

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 195.3% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 803.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 385,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,592,000 after buying an additional 29,486 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,518,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $73.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $94.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.