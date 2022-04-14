Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Isoray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Isoray also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Isoray will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Isoray.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Isoray in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Isoray (Get Rating)
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
