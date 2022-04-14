ITM Power (LON:ITM) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 300 ($3.91).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITM. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.82) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.17) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.00) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 410 ($5.34) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 539.43 ($7.03).

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at GBX 356.40 ($4.64) on Wednesday. ITM Power has a 52-week low of GBX 208.24 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 543 ($7.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 322.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 373.90. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -62.21.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

