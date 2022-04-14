ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) to Issue $0.38 Dividend

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3843 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

ITVPY opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. ITV has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITVPY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

