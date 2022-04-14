Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Set at C$13.00 by Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$13.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.11.

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$11.99 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.69 and a 1 year high of C$13.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 210.35. The company has a current ratio of 21.49, a quick ratio of 19.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

