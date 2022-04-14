J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

SBRY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($4.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 287 ($3.74).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 239.80 ($3.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 233.60 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342 ($4.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 278.57. The firm has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.